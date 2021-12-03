Situated in Grange Road, the seven-bedroomed detached house has kept many of its original Victorian features.
The property also benefits from two master bedrooms with en suites and two utility rooms.
Have a look inside this home, currently on the market for £300,000.
1. Spacious living
The house has three large reception rooms.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hallway
The French doors in the entrance hallway lead to the rear garden and there is also understairs storage.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Cosy lounge
The lounge is complete with a Victorian style fireplace.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Impressive dining room
The dining room has unique decor.
Photo: Rightmove