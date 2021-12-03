The detached home offers plenty of living space./Photo: Rightmove

Have a look inside this seven-bedroomed Victorian home in Hartlepool’s Grange Road

The home boasts a prime location and a wrap around garden.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 2:39 pm
Situated in Grange Road, the seven-bedroomed detached house has kept many of its original Victorian features.

The property also benefits from two master bedrooms with en suites and two utility rooms.

Have a look inside this home, currently on the market for £300,000.

1. Spacious living

The house has three large reception rooms.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Entrance hallway

The French doors in the entrance hallway lead to the rear garden and there is also understairs storage.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Cosy lounge

The lounge is complete with a Victorian style fireplace.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Impressive dining room

The dining room has unique decor.

Photo: Rightmove

