Have a look inside this three-bed bungalow in Hartlepool with a huge conservatory

Boasting a garden, driveway and a garage, this three bed bungalow is situated in Springston Road, Hartlepool.
The detached home offers a large conservatory, as well as a handy utility room.
Have a look inside this home, currently on the market for £285,000.
1. Sought-after location
The home is situated in a popular area.
Photo: Rightmove
2. L-shaped entrance hall
The entrance hall has a burglar alarm panel and coved ceiling.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Large conservatory
The spacious conservatory is ideal for the sunny winter afternoons.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Bright lounge
The roomy lounge features a contemporary style fireplace.
Photo: Rightmove