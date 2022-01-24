The property is currently on the market./Photo: Rightmove

Have a look inside this three-bed bungalow in Hartlepool with a huge conservatory

The cosy home has been stylishly decorated.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 24th January 2022, 11:05 am

Boasting a garden, driveway and a garage, this three bed bungalow is situated in Springston Road, Hartlepool.

The detached home offers a large conservatory, as well as a handy utility room.

Have a look inside this home, currently on the market for £285,000.

1. Sought-after location

The home is situated in a popular area.

Photo: Rightmove

2. L-shaped entrance hall

The entrance hall has a burglar alarm panel and coved ceiling.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Large conservatory

The spacious conservatory is ideal for the sunny winter afternoons.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Bright lounge

The roomy lounge features a contemporary style fireplace.

Photo: Rightmove

