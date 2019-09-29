Hundreds of homes in Hartlepool still without power following huge power cut
More than 250 properties are still without power as engineers are working to resolve an ‘unexpected problem’ in Hartlepool.
A power cut affecting 150 premises in the TS26 area of Hartlepool was first reported just before 8.25am on the morning of Sunday, September 29.
But despite efforts by Northern Powergrid teams, power isn’t expected to be restored to the 150 premises until around 8pm.
The power cut has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves the area of TS26.
Now, over 100 other properties in the Hartlepool area have been affected by the unexpected power issue.
At 3:43pm on Sunday, September 29, an unplanned power cut in the TS26 area was reported.
Northern Powergrid have predicted that this won’t be resolved until Monday, September 30 at around 3:30am.
The reason for this power outage is also caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable in the area.