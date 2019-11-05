The building is a former courthouse

Inside the former jail transformed into apartments as one goes up for rent at £595 a month

They say an Englishman’s home is his castle – but now a castle can be your home.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 10:57 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 12:35 pm

Well, not really a castle, but a former courthouse and jail. Built in 1821 and designed by John Dobson to resemble a medieval castle, Morpeth Court is all that remains of the much larger County Gaol. The older buildings were demolished at the end of the 19th Century but the The Court House was used as a magistrates court until 1980. The Grade II* Listed Building is has since been converted into apartments and this one bedroom maisonette is available for rent through Groves Residential’s Morpeth office for £595 a month.

1. A spacious lounge

Built in 1821, Morpeth Court was designed by John Dobson

Photo: Rightmove/Groves Residential

2. Room with a view

The building was specifically designed to resemble a medieval castle

Photo: Rightmove/Groves Residential

3. Cosy kitchen

The older buildings were demolished at the end of the 19th Century

Photo: Rightmove/Groves Residential

4. Come clean

The Court House was still used as a magistrates court until 1980

Photo: Rightmove/Groves Residential

