Inside the 1907 Edwardian home in Hartlepool with unique chandelier and bright wallpapers
The transformation of an Edwardian home in Hartlepool has attracted more than 1,500 followers on Instagram.
Damon Hardiman, 29 and Helen Smith, 28 have been redecorating the six bedroom house in the town’s Hutton Avenue since moving there from Horden on Halloween in 2017.
The couple, who lives in the three storey home with their dogs Sedric and Edison, have been documenting the refurbishment journey of the property on Instagram attracting over 1,500 followers.
Damon has said they have managed to keep the original features of the house, including old coving, stain glassed windows and fireplaces, while also putting their own stamp on the home.
Instagram users have been praising the decor in the comments and a feather chandelier in the living room has particularly caught their attention.
Followers admiring the work have said: “I couldn’t love it anymore, it’s just amazing!” with another one commenting “that’s stunning!”.
Damon, who is originally from Horden, said: "They do a couple tiered ones as well, but we just went with the single tier, because we’d put all the plaster moulding on the ceiling that wasn’t there before so we did that ourselves.
"We thought if we had a couple of tier chandelier might be a bit too much with everything else going in the room.
“The way we decorate is quite eclectic anyway.”
The engineer added that he and Helen shop items for the home from local traders such as Kiwi, Eco Chic-It and British Heart Foundation and advised home owners to budget carefully.
He said: “Try and do as much as they can themselves and budget properly, otherwise you’ll just spend too much trying to get everything perfect.
“I work quite long hours at times so I can’t really do a lot myself, so I’ve had to have people in, but try to do as much as you can yourself, I would say. “
Damon continued: “You draw inspiration all over Instagram and then we are both into the traditional look of things anyway.
“We’re obviously inspired by original looking Victorian and Edwardian houses. Some of them have quite bold colour palettes.
“Not quite as bold what we have, but quite bold colours in the sense that they have reds and greens.”
You can follow the home’s redecoration journey on Instagram at houseroundthebend.