A lovely size entrance hall with plenty storage and wooden staircase and wooden flooring. Picture: igomove

A modern property with it’s original features – take a look inside this £425K home with a gym and home office

A simply modern property full of character with striking features for selling for £425K in Hartlepool on Wooler Road.

By Candice Farrow
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 4:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 4:00 pm

A property full of characterful, this five bedroom detached family home with two en-suite bathrooms is located in the area of Wooler Road, Hartlepool and is within walking distance to Ward Jackson Park. It has a variety of striking features and is not shy on space. The interior offers a combination of both modern and original features. While, outside the property offers off road parking space and the driveway leads to a private garden area, and a sauna and hot tub. Take a look inside and see what £425,000 can buy.

1. Natural light

A spacious living room with unique floor to ceiling arched windows and feature brick wall and fire place. Picture: igovemove

2. Let's get physical

The ground floor also has an additional room which is being used as a gym by the currently owners. Picture: igomove.

3. Work from home

Feel like working from home? the property has a useful and open office space that is complete with storage. Picture: igomove

4. Dream Kitchen

The units are at base and wall level with granite work tops - there is a kitchen island and plenty space for kitchen aids and gadgets. Picture: igomove.

