A property full of characterful, this five bedroom detached family home with two en-suite bathrooms is located in the area of Wooler Road, Hartlepool and is within walking distance to Ward Jackson Park. It has a variety of striking features and is not shy on space. The interior offers a combination of both modern and original features. While, outside the property offers off road parking space and the driveway leads to a private garden area, and a sauna and hot tub. Take a look inside and see what £425,000 can buy.