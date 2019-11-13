A modern property with it’s original features – take a look inside this £425K home with a gym and home office
A simply modern property full of character with striking features for selling for £425K in Hartlepool on Wooler Road.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 4:00 pm
A property full of characterful, this five bedroom detached family home with two en-suite bathrooms is located in the area of Wooler Road, Hartlepool and is within walking distance to Ward Jackson Park. It has a variety of striking features and is not shy on space. The interior offers a combination of both modern and original features. While, outside the property offers off road parking space and the driveway leads to a private garden area, and a sauna and hot tub. Take a look inside and see what £425,000 can buy.