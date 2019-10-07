See inside this six-bedroom mansion with an indoor swimming pool on the market for less than £1million
This luxury six bedroom mansion with indoor swimming pool and spa in Elwick Road, Hartlepool is selling for £925K.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 10:59 am
Updated
Monday, 7th October 2019, 17:16 pm
The Roost is a modern luxury mansion in Elwick Road, Hartlepool selling for £925,000. It stands on a generous plot of land, expands over three floors and has an indoor swimming pool, spa and sauna, six double bedrooms with three en-suite bathrooms. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac off Elwick Road, a private drive leads up to a double detached garage and parking area. Take a look at this luxury coastal home for under £1,000,000.