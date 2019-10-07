Fine and Country

See inside this six-bedroom mansion with an indoor swimming pool on the market for less than £1million

This luxury six bedroom mansion with indoor swimming pool and spa in Elwick Road, Hartlepool is selling for £925K.

The Roost is a modern luxury mansion in Elwick Road, Hartlepool selling for £925,000. It stands on a generous plot of land, expands over three floors and has an indoor swimming pool, spa and sauna, six double bedrooms with three en-suite bathrooms. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac off Elwick Road, a private drive leads up to a double detached garage and parking area. Take a look at this luxury coastal home for under £1,000,000.

1. Grand luxury

The Roost is a modern Mansion but on a grand luxury scale, it stands on a generous plot and has three floors, a detached double garage, indoor pool, spa and sauna.

The back of the house is beautiful with a private garden and stone patio. A lawn and maturing borders of shrubs and trees is perfect for an experienced gardener.

3. Dining kitchen

The kitchen has a range of timber units with granite worktops, a central island with breakfast bar. A room for the whole family all meals can all be made, served and eaten in this one room.

4. Poolside fun

The pool has been well thought out, it's self-contained with changing rooms and showers to encourage daily exercise and play opportunities - and you don't have to worry about dripping water through the house.

