The home is situated in a sought-after location./Photo: Rightmove

See inside this five bed beach house on the Headland with breathtaking sea views

This detached Hartlepool home has an impressive view over the North Sea.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 21st January 2022, 11:09 am

Located in Butterstone Avenue, on the Headland, the property has plenty of living space and a driveway.

The five-bedroomed house offers stunning sea views and boasts a balcony and a single garage.

Have a look inside this home, currently on the market for £310,000.

1. Balcony

You can enjoy the magnificent views from the balcony.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Lounge

The cosy lounge is ideal for the long winter evenings.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Kitchen with views

The modern kitchen is fitted with a range of appliances and has spectacular sea views.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Dining room

The dining room benefits from easy access to the rear garden.

Photo: Rightmove

HartlepoolNorth Sea
