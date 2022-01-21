Located in Butterstone Avenue, on the Headland, the property has plenty of living space and a driveway.
The five-bedroomed house offers stunning sea views and boasts a balcony and a single garage.
Have a look inside this home, currently on the market for £310,000.
1. Balcony
You can enjoy the magnificent views from the balcony.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Lounge
The cosy lounge is ideal for the long winter evenings.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen with views
The modern kitchen is fitted with a range of appliances and has spectacular sea views.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Dining room
The dining room benefits from easy access to the rear garden.
Photo: Rightmove