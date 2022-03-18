See inside this five-bed house in Seaton Carew with home cinema, sauna and a gym

Located in The Cliff, the five bedroom terraced house boasts breathtaking sea views and has kept its original features.
The home also features its own cinema, gym and a sauna.
Have a look inside this stunning property, currently on the market with Robinsons for £565,000.
1. Impressive home
The property benefits from a gas central heating and an alarm.
2. Grand entrance hall
The spacious entrance hall has been stylishly decorated.
3. Lounge with a view
The lounge overlooks the beautiful coast.
4. Modern kitchen
The kitchen has a range of integrated appliances.
