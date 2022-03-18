The home has been renovated and upgraded./Photo: Rightmove

See inside this five-bed house in Seaton Carew with home cinema, sauna and a gym

This unique seafront home has been extensively restored.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 18th March 2022, 11:46 am

Located in The Cliff, the five bedroom terraced house boasts breathtaking sea views and has kept its original features.

The home also features its own cinema, gym and a sauna.

Have a look inside this stunning property, currently on the market with Robinsons for £565,000.

1. Impressive home

The property benefits from a gas central heating and an alarm.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Grand entrance hall

The spacious entrance hall has been stylishly decorated.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Lounge with a view

The lounge overlooks the beautiful coast.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Modern kitchen

The kitchen has a range of integrated appliances.

Photo: Rightmove

Seaton Carew
