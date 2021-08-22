See inside this Hartlepool house with six bedrooms and an integrated hot tub

Located in Kingfisher Close, the detached house benefits from a large driveway and an integrated hot tub, while its cinema room is complete with a built-in projector.

Commuters will enjoy easy access to the A19 and the home is just 10 minutes away from Hartlepool town centre and the marina.

See inside this stylish property, currently on the market for £425,000.

1. Picture perfect The large driveway leads to a double garage and is accompanied by a beautiful lawn. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. New kitchen A great space to cook and eat - and a great space to relax. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Family room This open plan room offers a family space and a dining area. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Entertaining The large cinema and games room is perfect for the long winter nights. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales