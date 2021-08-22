Take a look inside this Hartlepool home. Pictures: Rightmove.

See inside this Hartlepool house with six bedrooms and an integrated hot tub

This three-storey home in the Bishop Cuthbert area of Hartlepool boasts a cinema room and double garage.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 10:44 am

Located in Kingfisher Close, the detached house benefits from a large driveway and an integrated hot tub, while its cinema room is complete with a built-in projector.

Commuters will enjoy easy access to the A19 and the home is just 10 minutes away from Hartlepool town centre and the marina.

See inside this stylish property, currently on the market for £425,000.

1. Picture perfect

The large driveway leads to a double garage and is accompanied by a beautiful lawn.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. New kitchen

A great space to cook and eat - and a great space to relax.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Family room

This open plan room offers a family space and a dining area.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Entertaining

The large cinema and games room is perfect for the long winter nights.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3