Could you live in a house like this? Picture: Lincoln Miles Estates/Rightmove

See inside this £1.2million mansion offering a taste of modern luxury

We all have fantasies about our dream home – and for those with modern tastes this could be the perfect property.

By Debra Fox
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 16:00

You might need to hold out for a lottery win though to move into this five-bedroom mansion house in Ramside Park, Durham. It’s on the market for £1.2million through Lincoln Miles Estates – and we have taken a look inside. Join us in peeking through the keyhole to see just what’s in store behind closed doors.

1. Cooking up a storm

Imagine whipping up some dinner in this cracking kitchen.

2. Spend the night

The property boasts five bedrooms - plenty of space for guests!

3. Idyllic

A view of the property's outside.

4. Peace and quiet

Are you ready to embrace life in these perfect surroundings?

