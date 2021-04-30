See inside this six bedroom Hartlepool home with a huge conservatory and a BBQ area
Could this stunning house be your dream home?
Friday, 30th April 2021, 2:17 pm
This “magnificent” six bedroom property in the West Park are of Hartlepool boasts a huge conservatory, cinema room and is located close to Ward Jackson Park.
Benefiting from a large driveway, which has space for up to six cars and a double garage with electric doors, the house is complete with a substantial wrap around garden with established trees and shrubs and a walled planting area.
On the market for £599,950, the detached home enjoys a beautiful outdoor space all year round, while the patio has a purpose built BBQ area.
Have a look inside this luxurious house in the gallery below.
Page 1 of 3