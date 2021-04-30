The six bedroom home in Park Drive in Hartlepool is currently on the market.
The six bedroom home in Park Drive in Hartlepool is currently on the market.

See inside this six bedroom Hartlepool home with a huge conservatory and a BBQ area

Could this stunning house be your dream home?

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 30th April 2021, 2:17 pm

This “magnificent” six bedroom property in the West Park are of Hartlepool boasts a huge conservatory, cinema room and is located close to Ward Jackson Park.

Benefiting from a large driveway, which has space for up to six cars and a double garage with electric doors, the house is complete with a substantial wrap around garden with established trees and shrubs and a walled planting area.

On the market for £599,950, the detached home enjoys a beautiful outdoor space all year round, while the patio has a purpose built BBQ area.

Have a look inside this luxurious house in the gallery below.

1. Impressive outdoor space

The home is surrounded by a beautiful garden.

Photo: Rightmove

Buy photo

2. Stunning decor

The lounge has a beautiful inglenook fireplace and an imposing decorative coving.

Photo: Rightmove

Buy photo

3. Spacious dining room

The twin windows in the dining room let plenty of light in.

Photo: Rightmove

Buy photo

4. Large kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a range of appliances.

Photo: Rightmove

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3