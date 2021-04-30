See inside this six bedroom Hartlepool home with a huge conservatory and a BBQ area

This “magnificent” six bedroom property in the West Park are of Hartlepool boasts a huge conservatory, cinema room and is located close to Ward Jackson Park.

Benefiting from a large driveway, which has space for up to six cars and a double garage with electric doors, the house is complete with a substantial wrap around garden with established trees and shrubs and a walled planting area.

On the market for £599,950, the detached home enjoys a beautiful outdoor space all year round, while the patio has a purpose built BBQ area.

Have a look inside this luxurious house in the gallery below.

1. Impressive outdoor space The home is surrounded by a beautiful garden. Photo: Rightmove Buy photo

2. Stunning decor The lounge has a beautiful inglenook fireplace and an imposing decorative coving. Photo: Rightmove Buy photo

3. Spacious dining room The twin windows in the dining room let plenty of light in. Photo: Rightmove Buy photo

4. Large kitchen The kitchen is fitted with a range of appliances. Photo: Rightmove Buy photo