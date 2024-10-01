This modern family home in Goshawk Court, Wynyard, has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an orangery, outdoor kitchen and summer house.
It is currently on the market for £420,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
Did you miss our last property article? Click here.
1. Goshawk Court
This large detached home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a summer house and outdoor kitchen. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This spacious entrance hall is bright and airy and boasts Victorian-inspired monochrome floor tiles. Photo: Rightmove
3. Living room
This Moroccan-inspired living room is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a busy day. Photo: Rightmove
4. 77655_Zcollierestates0003511818_IMG_17_0000.jpeg
This large and open flowing kitchen is modern in design and leads off into an orangery and living room and snug area. Photo: Rightmove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.