Could you see yourself living here?Could you see yourself living here?
Could you see yourself living here?

Take a look inside this flora and fauna oasis on the outskirts of Hartlepool featuring orangery, outdoor kitchen and summer house

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:35 BST
This detached family home has a lot to offer potential buyers.

This modern family home in Goshawk Court, Wynyard, has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an orangery, outdoor kitchen and summer house.

It is currently on the market for £420,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

Did you miss our last property article? Click here.

This large detached home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a summer house and outdoor kitchen.

1. Goshawk Court

This large detached home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a summer house and outdoor kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This spacious entrance hall is bright and airy and boasts Victorian-inspired monochrome floor tiles.

2. Entrance hall

This spacious entrance hall is bright and airy and boasts Victorian-inspired monochrome floor tiles. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This Moroccan-inspired living room is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a busy day.

3. Living room

This Moroccan-inspired living room is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a busy day. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This large and open flowing kitchen is modern in design and leads off into an orangery and living room and snug area.

4. 77655_Zcollierestates0003511818_IMG_17_0000.jpeg

This large and open flowing kitchen is modern in design and leads off into an orangery and living room and snug area. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool