Two men have been after suspected stolen jewellery found on roadside
Cleveland Police are reaching out to the public in an attempt to return suspected stolen items, including jewellery and watches.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:42 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 10:13 am
Cleveland Police are attempting to trace the owners of suspected stolen items found in Raby Road, Hartlepool on Tuesday, November 12.
The items were found at 2am near the junction of Dent Street, including jewellery, watches, phones, and a pocket watch.
Two men, 24 and 26 were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.