House

This is what you can get for your money for £230,000 in Hartlepool

If you’re currently house-hunting or just curious to see what your money could buy you in the Hartlepool area, then this house may take your fancy.

By Helen Johnson
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 15:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 15:56 pm

Take a look inside this four-bed semi-detached house located on Grantham Avenue, costing £230,000. Property agent: Igomove. For more information visit: rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-85471829.html

1. Exterior

This semi-detached house is located in a highly desirable area.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Hallway

This house features a bright, spacious hallway.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Lounge

The generously sized lounge features a period style fireplace, decorative ceiling rose, wooden flooring and opens to a bright conservatory.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Conservatory

The conservatory boasts full height windows, modern flooring and views to the rear garden.

Photo: Rightmove

