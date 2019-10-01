How and where you can claim a free Costa in Hartlepool on International Coffee Day
Costa Coffee is giving away free drinks on Tuesday, October 1. Here’s how to claim yours.
The free coffee promotion is to mark International Coffee Day and applies to Costa Express outlets only.
It has been introduced to try and change public perception of coffee making machines.
Scott Martin, managing director at Costa Express, said, “For years, self-serve machines have carried a certain stigma. Freeze-dried coffee, long life milk, clumpy soups and bland hot chocolate were readily stocked in machines across the late nineties and early noughties, so we can imagine how one poor experience is enough to put someone off for life.
“We at Costa Express don’t believe this is acceptable and have worked tirelessly to revolutionise the self-serve experience.”
The offer starts from 12.15am on Tuesday October 1 until 12:15am on Wednesday, October 2.
Where you can get one:
Costa Express outlets in the Hartlepool and East Durham area include:
Morrisons Petrol Filling Station, Clarence Road, Hartlepool, TS24 8BZ Tesco Extra Petrol Filling Station, Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, TS25 1JZ Tesco Express, Wiltshire Way, Hartlepool, TS26 0XP Morrisons Petrol Filling Station, Belle Vue Way, Hartlepool, TS25 1JZ Hybrid, Coast Road Blackhall, Peterlee, TS27 4HS Easington Tyre Centre, Essington Way, Peterlee, SR8 5AZ Rontec, Coast Road, Blackhall, Peterlee, TS27 4HT Shell Select, A19, Durham, SR7 8SS Wheatley Hill Service Station, Durham Road, Wheatley Hill, DH6 3LJ Nisa, Durham Road , Wheatley Hill, DH6 3LJ
You can also check where your nearest Costa Express machine is using the locator on their website.
Which drinks are available?
Available from the machines are:
Latte
Americano
Cappuccino
Espresso
Hot chocolate
Newer machines also serve an extended drinks range, including:
Flat white
Cortado
Flavoured milks