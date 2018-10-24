How you voted to transform Seaton Carew - the results

You've been having your say on how you would like to see Seaton Carew change.

Mail readers submitted their ideas in response to our Letter of the Week, which called on the public for suggestions of what could attract people to Hartlepool, and to spend time at the coast. More than 200 of you took part in an online poll, which listed a number of attractions to choose from. The list was made up of your ideas, including a crazy golf course or other new attraction - and you've now decided on your favourite.

Anthony Wood wrote on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page to say Seaton was "screaming out" for a pier - and it was his suggestion that took your first place, with almost a third of the vote.

Read more: 14 things you said about Seaton Carew - and how you think the seafront can be improved

A funfair was a close second (26%), with some new eateries coming in third (16%).

In response to the letter, which was sent in by Mail reader Edward Powell, a number of you highlighted Seaton's good points, recalling some of the great times there as a child, or with your families.

Letter of the Week: What has Hartlepool got to attract 600 cars full of visitors to Seaton Carew?

Others suggested that the beach and seafront area have "huge potential" - but that their positives are not utilised enough. Fourteen per cent of you said you liked the seafront just the way it is.

Heidi Morrison added: "There's so much to do down there that doesn't cost a penny! Walks, running (parkrun is there too!), heading out on the bikes, sea-glassing, geocaching, play areas, picnics and more! Too many hone in on negatives rather than celebrating the positives!"

Related content: This is what you think should replace Frankie & Benny's in Hartlepool