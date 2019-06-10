Huge 28oz steak launched by Aldi for Father’s Day

If you’re stuck for Father’s Day gift ideas, a supermarket chain has got a unique option for meat-loving dads.

Aldi’s ‘Big Daddy Rump Steak’ might just be the answer to your prayers.

Gigantic steak

The huge 28oz piece of meat is matured for 21 days and is, as Aldi claims, the biggest and best present for your dad.

The steak will be released on 13 June, three days before Father’s Day on Sunday 16 June.

Big Daddy Steak

Aldi has previously released the Big Daddy Steak, which came in at 16oz. The ‘Big Daddy Rump Steak’ weighs in at an extra 12oz.

The whopping 28oz steak gives you an opportunity to cook for the family and offers an alternative to taking your dad out for a meal.

How much does it cost?

The steak is priced at £7.99, so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

Since they’re being stocked as one of Aldi’s special buys, which means that stocks are limited, and when they run out, they’re out for good.

How to cook a rump steak

According to the Great British Chefs (GBC) website, “those who value flavour above all else tend to choose rump”.

They recommend cooking the steak by searing it in a very hot pan and finishing in the oven.

Key points to keep in mind are:

- Seasoning

- What pan you’re using

- Resting time

“Season the meat really well before cooking, but only with salt as pepper will burn in the pan,” GBC explains.

Cook for a few minutes on each side - GBC states for three minutes on each side and finished in a hot oven for 10 to 15 minutes - however a steak the size of the Big Daddy Rump may require longer.

GBC says, “Resting is the final, crucial step for perfection. Give it 10 minutes.”