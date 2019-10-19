Huge Gin Festival is coming to Hartlepool's Borough Hall with more than 100 different types of gin
More than 100 different flavours of gin will be available at the ‘Gin To My Tonic’ Festival in 2020 including Watermelon and Peach flavour gins.
Hartlepool will be hosting a gin and tonic festival in 2020 with more than 100 different flavours of gin from across the UK.
The event will be held at the Borough hall and gin lovers who attend will get a goody bag including a giant gin class for sampling the drinks on offer.
Paul Hudson-Jones, Co-Founder of Gin To My Tonic, said: “We’re not a big corporate company, we're just two best friends who love gin.
“As social media bloggers we’ve been able to share our love of gin online and now we work collaboratively with gin distillers and premium mixers worldwide.
“The events have a really nice vibe to them and this is our first time in Hartlepool so we’re really excited.”
Where is the ‘Gin To My Tonic’ Festival going to be held?
The gin lover event will be held at Hartlepool Borough Hall.
When is the gin festival?
Saturday, October 8 – No need to worry about work the next day.
Two sessions are also available either from 1pm to 5pm or from 7pm to 11pm.
What’s on offer?
There will be more than 100 different gins to sample, hot and cold food stands and live entertainment.
How much are tickets for Hartlepool’s Gin Festival?
Tickets are £14.50 per person and include a gin guide full of information about everything on offer, a gin coppa glass, a tote bag, pen, stainless steel straw.