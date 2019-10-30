Look inside the newly reopened Stag and Monkey after its six-figure makeover

The Stag and Monkey has reopened. Photo: George Carrick Photography

The Stag and Monkey Hungry Horse in Hartlepool reopened on Wednesday, October 30 with a brand new look following its six-figure makeover.

The popular venue on Brenda Road has been refurbished with an improved bar and viewing facilities for sports events among the new additions.

The Stag and Monkey team welcomed the Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes, and the H'Angus, Hartlepool FC mascot, to try out the new facilities.

Stag and Monkey staff pictured with manager Mark Frankland and the Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brenda Loynes and her consort Den Loynes. Photo: George Carrick Photography

The venue has Sky for sports fans to watch multiple screens with high quality sound.

The bar area has been enhanced with tiling and an improved drinks range. Additional cask ales are now available alongside original offers such as two bottles for £5 and selected drinks for £2.49 each day.

The beer garden has been extended with additional seating and new outdoor lighting.

Good value food and special deals are also still available throughout the week – including two meals for £8.99, curry and a drink for £5.50 on Wednesdays, and add a drink to any burger or selected grill for £1.

The Stag and Monkey has plenty of improved features. Photo: George Carrick Photography

Mark Frankland, general manager at The Stag and Monkey Hungry Horse, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating the reopening, and our Hartlepool neighbours really came out to support us. Our guests are at the heart of what we do, so it was great to be able to mark the reopening with the local community.

“It was a pleasure to welcome the Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Loynes to enjoy the new offering too – they really helped to kick off the festivities. We’ve already had great feedback on the revamped bar and the sports viewing areas, with many guests planning their next visit around the upcoming matches.

“The team and I can’t wait to welcome new and returning visitors to The Stag and Monkey Hungry Horse very soon!”

Celebrations have begun and are set to continue throughout the weekend with an ABBA tribute night set for Saturday, November 2.

It has a brand new look. Photo: George Carrick Photography