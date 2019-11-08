Marks and Spencer Christmas food 2019: festive food available and how to buy now and pay later

The retailer has created more than 170 new foodie delights to enjoy this year, with the grand selection showcased in its new 2019 Christmas TV advert.

The M&S Food Christmas market

The new advert features television presenters Paddy McGuinness and Emma Willis as they head to the snow-covered ‘M&S Food Christmas Market’ to sample a selection of seasonal treats.

Will you be doing your Christmas shop at M&S this year? (Photo: M&S)

The various food stalls feature the likes of a juicy turkey, berry topped pavlova, creamy brie en croute puff pastries, and cognac and cider flavoured mince pies, covered in salted caramel cream.

The advert launched on YouTube and social media yesterday (7 Nov), but eight shorter 30 second ads are also set to drop soon, each focused on one individual food item.

With more than 170 festive food items on offer, shoppers have been spoilt for choice with a tasty range of starters, mains, desserts, drinks and party food all up for grabs.

The party food selection encompasses the likes of pinks in blankets, mini quiche bites, sticky chicken Yakitori kebabs and mini beef wellingtons – ideal for festive celebrations.

M&S has launched a ‘buy now, pay later’ scheme to help shoppers spread costs this Christmas (Photo: M&S

There are also Christmas-inspired sandwiches, showstopping cakes and puddings (including a deliciously sweet sticky toffee trifle) and a range of meats for the big day, with turkey, beef, goose, lamb and dry-cure gammon among the options.

Of course, to wash it all down, there will be plenty of seasonal tipples, including a zesty clementine gin liqueur snow globe, featuring edible gold leaf for the magical festive touch.

How to buy now and pay later

In time for the festive rush, M&S has launched a ‘buy now, pay later’ scheme on its website for shoppers. Set up in collaboration with a firm called Clearpay, the interest free scheme gives customers the option to pay for items that cost more than £30 in instalments.

The service allows purchases between the value of £30 and £800 to be paid for in parts over the course of up to six weeks, allowing shoppers to spread the cost and help those on tighter budgets.

No credit application is required for the service and there is a phone app via which customers can monitor their payments.