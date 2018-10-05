Model rail fans set to make tracks to Hartlepool show

Model rail enthusiasts from far and wide will make tracks to an annual showcase event in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Model Railway Show returns to Hartlepool College of Further Education later this month.

The show includes layouts of all different sizes.

It will feature over 20 individually hand-crafted, masterpieces in miniature built by private individuals or model clubs from around the country.

The show on Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21, is run by volunteers with one purpose – to raise money for local good causes.

All proceeds from this year’s event will go to Hartlepool charity Families First North East and the town’s RNLI.

Paul Appleton, of Hartlepool Model Rail Group, said: “The show exists purely to raise money for local causes and has been running for more than a decade.

“It is certainly one of the best shows of its type in the North East.

“Railway modelling is a diverse hobby and it isn’t just about the trains. Some modellers excel at creating scenery and create the most glorious three-dimensional artworks.

“Others are keen historians, and will go that extra distance to build an accurate representation of a real place, either one that is still standing today, or one that has long since been consigned to the history books.

“Different eras are modelled too, so you will see everything from old steam trains to the ultra modern trains of today’s railways.”

There will be some enormous layouts that form centrepieces to the rest of the show, whereas others are smaller providing inspiration for enthusiasts to build in their own home.

Visitors are invited to watch model experts demonstrate their skills, ask questions and pick up tips and advice on how to get the most from the hobby or how to get started.

More than 25 specialist traders will be selling everything from boxed train sets to the smallest components and accessories, providing a one-stop shop for all model railway requirements.

There is parking at the college where there is a charge of £1.50 on Saturday and free on Sunday.

Admission to the show is £6 for adults, OAPs £5 and children £4.

Children must be accompanied by an adult, and under 5s get in free.

A family ticket admitting two adults and up to three children costs £18.

Full refreshments are available in the college canteen.

For further details go to the show’s website at www.gbmrs.com