From nothing to £2.50 a month - how much should you pay to fund Cleveland Police?

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

The survey will ask people what they think is good value for money when it comes to the cost of policing, community safety and victims’ services as part of their annual council tax bills.

Residents will also be able to have their say on how or where they would like to see any additional funding spent.

Police and Crime Commissioners are required to consult on the police precept, which forms part of council tax payments in Hartlepool, Stockton, Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the summer, Mr Turner’s team attended a number of community events where they asked people exactly how much extra they would be willing to pay per month – from nothing to £2.50.

Residents now be able to complete an online survey, which will be running until Friday November 26.

Mr Turner said: “Police funding - and council tax generally - are always going to be emotive topics and people will rightly have strong views.

“However, it’s vital that the public has its say on what it wants to see from our police force and the funding that supports it.”

“Cleveland Police is an improving force but to maintain – and build on - those improvements, we must ensure we have the resources to do so.

He added: “Residents’ views will be fed into recommendations on Cleveland’s Police Precept for 2022-23 ahead of council tax bills being issued next March.”