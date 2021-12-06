How to apply for Durham Police community support officer jobs paying nearly £24,000

Durham Police are recruiting police community support officers.

Durham Constabulary says applications are being accepted for police community support officer roles.

A spokeswomen for the force said: “Being a PCSO is a job which is like no other. No two days are the same and you get to make a real difference to the local community.”

The force say the pay for the roles start at £23,984 and – for the first time – successful applicants will also be able to gain a Level 4 qualification in community policing practice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force say they will also be holding several live question and answer sessions on this page over the next few weeks.

Application for the roles close at 5pm on December 24.