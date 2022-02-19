'I just can’t believe our luck' - Hartlepool family celebrates free holiday in New York

Chloe Watson was the lucky winner of the Hays Travel Great Payday Holiday Giveaway.

To be in with a chance of winning, all people needed to do was book a holiday with the firm over the last weekend in January.

All bookings taken were entered into a prize draw and the winner was chosen at random – getting the holiday for free.

Chloe and Julie Watson

Chloe and her brother Daniel booked a special trip to the Big Apple to celebrate their mum Julia’s 60th birthday at the firm’s holiday store at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Chloe said: “My brother and I just can’t believe our luck.

"We wanted to book with a travel agent as it was such a big trip and a lot of money and I’m so glad we did.”

“We will be turning all the money into dollars to spend while we are away.”

Hays Travel branch manager Alison Melville-Price said, “We are over the moon that it is one of our customers who won their holiday.

"It is also fantastic that the trip is for such a special reason for the family.”

Hays Travel is the UK’s largest independent travel agent and has operated from its base in Sunderland for 41 years.