More people renting privately.

New figures from the 2021 census show 7,194 households in the area were renting privately when it was carried out in March 2021 – 17.6%% of the 40,929 households in the area.

At the time of the previous census in March 2011, 14.8% were private renters.

That is in line with national figures which showed there are now five million private renters – 20.3% of households, up from 3.9 million (16.7%) in 2011.

The data comes as a housing campaign group calls on the Government to come good on its promise of a better deal for private tenants.

Dan Wilson Craw, deputy director of Generation Rent, said these tenants are “paying high rents to private landlords, face a much greater risk of living in a poor-quality home, and live with the threat of eviction at short notice”.

He added that despite the Government recognising the need for reforms – such as abolishing so-called 'no-fault' evictions – it is yet to introduce legislation.

The census figures also show the number of households owning their home has dropped nationally from 7.8 million (33.5%) in 2011 to 7.4 million (29.7%) last year.

In Hartlepool, home ownership fell from 32.9% in 2011 to 27.6% last year.

