News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

More renting privately in Hartlepool

More people in Hartlepool are renting from private landlords than a decade ago, new figures show.

By Will Grimmond
50 minutes ago - 1 min read
More people renting privately.
More people renting privately.

New figures from the 2021 census show 7,194 households in the area were renting privately when it was carried out in March 2021 – 17.6%% of the 40,929 households in the area.

At the time of the previous census in March 2011, 14.8% were private renters.

Hide Ad

That is in line with national figures which showed there are now five million private renters – 20.3% of households, up from 3.9 million (16.7%) in 2011.

The data comes as a housing campaign group calls on the Government to come good on its promise of a better deal for private tenants.

Most Popular

Dan Wilson Craw, deputy director of Generation Rent, said these tenants are “paying high rents to private landlords, face a much greater risk of living in a poor-quality home, and live with the threat of eviction at short notice”.

He added that despite the Government recognising the need for reforms – such as abolishing so-called 'no-fault' evictions – it is yet to introduce legislation.

Hide Ad

The census figures also show the number of households owning their home has dropped nationally from 7.8 million (33.5%) in 2011 to 7.4 million (29.7%) last year.

In Hartlepool, home ownership fell from 32.9% in 2011 to 27.6% last year.

Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Department of Levelling up, Housing and Communities said: “Ensuring a fair deal for renters remains a priority for the Government, which will deliver on the commitment to abolish Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions and introduce a Renters Reform Bill in this Parliament."