New year price boost for home owners
Home owners in Hartlepool got a New Year boost, according to new figures.
Land Registry figures show house prices in the area increased by 3.6% in January – contributing to the longer-term trend, which has seen values increase by 12.6% annually.
That figure was the highest in the North East.
The average Hartlepool house price rose to £129,515, with the increase on December well above both the North East average increase of 1.7%, and the 0.4% for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the area increased by £14,000.
Owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Hartlepool in January. They increased in value by 3.9% to an average of £67,791 – an annual increase of 7.7%.
The value of a detached home rose by 3.1% monthly – up 15.9% annually – to an average of £229,046.
Semi-detached house prices were up 3.7% over the month – and 12% annually – to an average of £132,367.
The price of a terraced house was up 3.7% monthly – and 11.1% annually – to an average of £92,722.
First-time buyers in Hartlepool spent an average of £109,000 on their property – £11,000 more than a year ago, and £21,000 more than in January 2017.
Buyers in the area paid 14.1% less for a home than the average price in the North East – £151,000.
The most expensive properties in the North East in January were in Newcastle – at £186,000 on average.