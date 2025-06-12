Park Drive to host charity cricket fundraiser

A challenge cricket match will take place at Park Drive on Sunday 24 August (1pm) to raise money for Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Cricket Club’s Over 40s football team which recently won the Alan Spedding Cup Final will take on a Hartlepool Cricket Club Select XI in the charity event.

The day will also celebrate the 40th anniversary (August 1985) since the Hartlepool Cricket Club football team made its bow in the Hartlepool Sunday Morning League.

Nic Smith, Manager of the Hartlepool CC Over 40s football team, said: “The welcome and support we have received since we arrived at Park Drive has been brilliant, so the lads were keen to show their appreciation and raise money for a very worthy local cause in the process.

Hartlepool Cricket Club's Sunday Morning League team in the 1980s

“We were also aware that this year is the 40th anniversary since the original Hartlepool CC FC joined the local Sunday Morning League, so we are hoping that former players will come along for what should be a fun day.

“As well as the cricket match, we’ll be holding raffles, auctions and the day will conclude with some evening entertainment. Admission will be free, and every penny raised will go to Alice House Hospice.”

Alan Jackson, chair of Hartlepool Cricket Club, commented: “It promises to be a bumper August Bank Holiday weekend at Park Drive as the First Team are at home to Great Ayton on the Saturday (23 August) and the Ian Jackson Memorial Double Wicket Competition is on the Monday (25 August).

“It is a great idea to hold an event like this which will bring everyone together and raise money for Alice House Hospice, which provides such a valuable service to local people during their time of need.”

Hartlepool Cricket Club's Over 40s football team

Peter Rhoden, founder and Manager of the original Hartlepool CC football team and current chair of the Sunday morning League, said: “When the team was set up in 1985, we had lots of cricketers who were also good footballers.

“Cricket will always be the main sport at Park Drive, but over the years we have had hundreds of players who represented the club at football. It’s great to see that continuing with the Over 40s side.

“There was great camaraderie over the years and winning the Division 1 Cup Final on the ‘Vic’ was a brilliant achievement.

“Sadly, some of our players and supporters are no longer with us, but it would be great to see as many people as possible there on the day.”

More information about the day will follow in due course. For further information, contact Nic Smith on 07885 613534.