Thousands in Hartlepool can't afford food bills

More than half of people in Hartlepool were unable to consistently provide their household with healthy food – before the current cost of living crisis, new figures show.

By Andrew Dowdswell
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST- 2 min read
Thousands falling short of meeting food bills.Thousands falling short of meeting food bills.
Thousands falling short of meeting food bills.

The latest Office for Health, Improvement and Disparities figures show 54% of residents in the area – 49,582 people - suffered from ‘food insecurity’ in 2021.

Food insecurity is defined as people not having consistent access to enough food that is varied, culturally appropriate, and can sustain an active and healthy lifestyle.

The Hartlepool figure is one of the highest in the country

The figures come as the Trussell Trust says more people across the UK used food banks in the six months to September.

The Trust says it handed out 1.3 million food parcels nationally in the six months to September – a 33% increase on the same period in 2021, and the highest number on record.

Of them, 1,980 were given out in Hartlepool – up from 1,463 in the six months to September 2021.

That figure is likely to be much higher, given the number of other food banks operating in the area.

Andrew Forsey, national director of Feeding Britain, said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must publish a strategy to ensure people can afford and access healthy food.

Rachel Bull, head of policy and research at the Trussell Trust, said: "Food insecurity is a deeply concerning issue. We live in one of the wealthiest countries in the world, and yet what these statistics show is that hundreds of thousands of people are going without the essentials we all need to get by.”

She added: "We are urging the Government to create an 'Essentials Guarantee' – changing the law to make sure the standard rate of Universal Credit always, at a minimum, provides enough to the cover cost of essentials such as food, utilities, and vital household goods."

A Government spokesperson said it recognises the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis and is "committed to eradicating poverty".

They added: "We have uprated benefits by 10.1%, as well as making an unprecedented increase to the National Living Wage this month. This is on top of changes already made to Universal Credit, which mean claimants can keep more of their hard-earned money.”

