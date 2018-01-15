Neighbours celebrate winning £30,000 each in Postcode Lottery

Neighbours are toasting a dream start to the year - after scooping a cool £30,000 each.

Seven residents of the same Billingham street are celebrating success in the People's Postcode Lottery.

Their postcode - TS23 1ND - was drawn as a winner of the street prize on Sunday, with the lucky seven sharing £210,000.

They live in Stokesley Crescent, and have told of their delight and shock.

Charity worker Dawn Grosvenor, 53, said: “It’s amazing to hold a cheque for £30,000 in your hands.

"It’s something that you dream about.

“I’ve got five children so I’ll be able to treat them and it would be great to book a holiday now that I can afford to go away.

"My son who lives a few doors away is really gutted that he never signed up to play People’s Postcode Lottery.”

Nikki Thurston, 47, who works as an administrator in a college, said: “I’m starting the year off in a way that I couldn’t have imagined.

"Last year was difficult because I lost my mother, but I believe that she’s sent me some luck from up there.

“I’ve thought about a million and one different things to spend this money on, but I’ll definitely get a new car because my current one is 15 years old.

"The rest of it will stay in the bank.”

Mary Moon, 71, who has two sons and a daughter, is looking forward to a holiday.

She said: “We always go to Benidorm and this year will be no different.

"It’s beautiful and we really enjoy going there.

"I don’t really need anything else so I’ll help my children out.”

Alison Moreland, Bernadette Young and Ken Levick also received their £30,000 cheques. The other winner was unavailable for comment.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “It’s fantastic that winners on this one street in Billingham shared an incredible £210,000.

"If your postcode is drawn as a winner, don’t be the neighbour that didn’t win.

"With £130million of prizes this year, sign up to play now and I could be knocking on your door.”