North East castle offers Game of Thrones experience for couples

Fancy romancing your partner in Westeros this Valentine’s?

A North East castle is offering wannabe lords and ladies the chance to have a right royal romance.

Game of Thrones-style wedding at Langley Castle

Building on the success of its Game of Thrones-style weddings, Langley Castle in Northumberland is now offering a Valentine’s offer for people who want to spend a night like they’re on the set of the cult show.

Themed weddings have taken off at the traditional English castle, which dates back to 1350 and is close to Hadrian’s Wall, the inspiration for the Game of Thrones Ice Wall.

Themed touches, which can be incorporated at the castle hotel include hundreds of candles on its medieval-style banqueting table, arrival on horseback and rings delivered by hawk.

Other suggestions include a dragon wedding cake cut with a sword, as well as backdrops for photos on the battlements, arched doorways and Medieval-style restaurant.

For Valentines Day, the castle, which is based in Langley-on-Tyne, is offering a number of packages, priced from £130 per person, with options also available which include a meal in its Josephine’s restaurant.

Langley Castle Hotel’s general manager, Eric Kortenbach, said: “We are anticipating welcoming Game of Thrones fans who want to thrill their loved one with an impression of how stunning a Game of Thrones-style wedding could be this Valentine’s Day.

“With our voucher offer, we may also be booking dates for some Northern Kingdom weddings, which will have an authentic backdrop and which will take place just a stone’s throw from Hadrian’s Wall, which inspired The Wall in George Martin’s books.”

Langley Castle in Northumberland