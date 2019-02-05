North East revealed as top stag party destination in the UK

The North East is popular with tourists and locals alike, but it’s now been revealed that it is the top destination in the UK for a stag party.

Data from hen and stag do provider Chillisauce shows that in 2018, Newcastle proved the most popular place to go for a stag weekend.

The North East is popular with tourists and locals alike, but its now been revealed that it is the top destination in the UK for a stag party

Newcastle claims the top spot

The data found that 15 per cent of stags headed to Newcastle for their stag weekend, enjoying the city’s much-loved nightlife and unrivalled atmosphere.

Over in Wales, Cardiff proved equally popular with 15 per cent of stags choosing the city for their weekend away.

Bournemouth came shortly behind at 12 per cent, being a popular destination for those looking for adrenaline-inducing activities, watersports and a vibrant nightlife.

Apartments on the rise

The options are now endless for where to stay when on a stag do, but data shows that apartments are becoming increasingly popular.

Last year, more and more stag groups chose to spend slightly more to stay in apartments all together as a group, with 40 per cent choosing this option - 15 per cent up from 2017.

However, the traditional hotel option is still a favourite among stag parties, with 54 per cent of groups choosing this option and six per cent choosing to stay in a hostel.

The most popular time of year for a stag do

Data shows that before the wedding season starts in the summer, the stag season begins in spring.

In 2019, the first May bank holiday (3 to 6 May)is set to be the bigg est weekend of the year for stag parties, with groups from all over the UK celebrating in cities all over the UK and Europe.

Activities and accommodation

When it comes to accommodation and activities, both stags and hens parties spend similar amounts.

However, stags spend seven per cent more of their money on nights out, with activities such as bar crawls and drinks packages making up 13 per cent of the total.

On the other hand, data shows that hen parties tend to prefer a relaxing meal at a nice restaurant, with this using up seven per cent of their total expense compared to stag parties at only four per cent.