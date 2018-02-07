A champagne day for super Pools in 1991

Hartlepool United are making plenty of headlines at the moment.

But here’s a look at the year when all the headlines were about a team literally on the up.

The players celebrate after a well-deserved promotion.

It was the 1990-91 season and, going into the last match of the campaign, Pools were on the verge of promotion. So were lots of other teams and it was tight going into that last match against Northampton Town at home.

But Pools had plenty of reasons to be optimistic, particularly in the form of the prolific Joe Allon, who was on fire.

So was fellow striker Paul Baker as Pools secured a 3–1 win over Northampton to secure promotion in third place.

We posted a photograph of the team celebrating after the match and asked our readers what they remembered of that famous day.

Lance Smith described it as the “best ever Pools team”. Neil Douglass chipped in by saying: “And best strip.”

Paul Garrington had extra reason to recall the occasion. He said: “I remember, as I got Paul Dalton’s and Kevin Pooles’ shorts ... and still got them somewhere here in Australia.”

This was a Pools team which went on an unbeaten run from March 23 that year to the end of the season. It included a 4-1 win at Maidstone United, a 3-1 victory at Stockport County and the same at Hereford United.

The photograph reached around 8,000 Hartlepool Mail followers and around 70 of you liked the post.

They included Gary Horton, David Tighe, Jack Harrison, Colleen Jones, Enrike Kuxalashvili, Terje Flataukan, John Turnbull, Christine McCann and Phil Wanley.

They also included Mark Topping, Lance Smith, Angie Horton, Robert Mckinnon, Arthur Brown, Alison Kester, Paul Llewellyn and Dean Moran.

Steve Gibbon commented: “Sure I can remember them touring the town in an open top bus.”

Did the team tour the town to celebrate their promotion? Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk to tell us more.

Others who liked the social media post included Paul Mitchell, Carole Dunn, Luke Bell, Craig Davison, Stu Miller, Colin Wray, Graham Haywood, Alan Riley and Andrew Miller.

So did Ali Rutherford, Colin Ainger, Stephen Morgan, Chris Leslie, Andrea Jarvis, Clare Easson, Karl Gibson, Denise Harrison Bell and Darren Howe.

Likes for the post also came from Michelle McKenna, Kev Johnson, Christine McPartlin, Losh Gray, Donna Hornsey, David Brown, Stuart Cottnam, Gemma Sabey Sharpe, Alan Jones, Dave Lowther, Nichola Fleetham-Reid and Clare Marsh.

Thanks to everyone who responded and if you would like to share your best Pools memories, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk