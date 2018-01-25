A cracking reminder of your college days

They were exciting times for Hartlepool Sixth Form College students in the 1990s.

Whether you were off to Europe, tackling technology, studying your fellow Hartlepudlians, or showing off your drama skills, we had it covered.

Getting to grips with the latest technology in 1990.

Firstly, from July 1996, college students surveyed town youngsters to ask them what the town needed in the future. Are you one of the surveyors pictured?

Who remembers this scene from the college’s 1995 production of the Gondoliers?

Or, from the same year, who remembers the trip to Geneva in Switzerland for a visit to one of Europe’s top scientific research centres?

Finally, back to 1990 and students trying out the very latest computer technology. Recognise anyone?

Getting ready for a trip to Geneva, Switzerland, in 1995.

