A Golden 2001 event in Hartlepool - but were you a part of it?

You can’t beat a day of good old fashioned fun – and they certainly had that at Golden Flatts 18 years ago.

Here are some photographs from a fun day which was held at Golden Flatts Primary School in Hartlepool in 2001.

Who are the youngsters pictured having fun on a bouncy castle?

And what about the children who got to have a go on board a fire engine. Can you recognise any of them?

Our selection also includes a clown enjoying a break in the proceedings.

Our last shot shows children enjoying the thrills of a quad bike ride. Have you spotted anyone you know?

We would love your recollections of the day – and on any other nostalgic event in the Hartlepool area that you would like to reflect on.

Send all of your great memories to chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk