A Hartlepool insight into the First World War widows

A workshop will spotlight the lives of women who lost sons and husbands during the First World War – and show people how to do their own research of the era.

The Central Library in York Road, Hartlepool, will host the event on Thursday, November 15, from 10am.

A letter sent by Kate Steward to Mary Pennyman, who was the secretary of the King's Own Scottish Borderers Widows and Orphan Fund. Photo: Teesside Archives/PA Wire.

Library officer Sandra McKay said the event is based on more than 100 letters sent to Mary Pennyman, secretary of the King’s Own Scottish Borderers Widows and Orphans Fund, which were found by chance at Ormesby Hall in Middlesbrough in 2012.

They provide an insight into the loss women experienced at the time and the struggles that they faced.

The workshop will run until 12.30pm and spaces are limited. They can be booked by calling 01429 242909.

Watch out for more details on the event tomorrow.

Hartlepool's Central Library on York Road.