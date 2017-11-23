Search

All firm favourites but which was the best for Christmas shopping?

The Binns Christmas window, but what was it like for presents.
Time for some Christmas shopping – Memory Lane style!

What were the great gifts that you bought from this line-up of former Hartlepool shops?

The Central Stores in Hartlepool.

Was Woolworths your tops when it came to festive gifts? If so, what did you buy?

Or perhaps you preferred a visit to Binns? Can you remember the presents you used to buy there?

How about the Central Stores, was it a winner in the Christmas gift stakes?

And then there’s the Frank Wright shop, which was a well-known toy store and bookshop. Did you get your much-wanted presents as a child from the York Road favourite?

York Road in the 1950s with Frank Wright's toy shop in the foreground.

Or perhaps there was a completely different Hartlepool store which was the best for Christmas presents.

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk with your memories.

Woolworths in the Middleton Greange Shopping Centre with the curly walkway in front of it.

