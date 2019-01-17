Are you pictured getting fit in Hartlepool through the years?

A new year often comes with a resolution - perhaps to get fitter or enjoy a healthier lifestyle.

If it’s inspiration you need, these Hartlepool people are pictured shaping up down the years.

Look at the crowd for the fitness session at the Tall Ships Races in Hartlepool where Mr Motivator was leading the way, in 2010.

In 2005, Owton Manor Primary School pupils had a health and fitness demonstration. Recognise any of them? Here’s Hart Primary School pupils in 2006 in their own fitness scheme.

Nine years later, Andrea Douglas from Lifestyle Fitness gave a Zumba class as part of Lynnfield School’s ‘Be The Best’ project. Perhaps you know the children pictured.

What about this Tall Ships Races photo in Hartlepool in 2010 where Mr Motivator led a fitness class. Are you in the shot?

If you have memories of any of these events, email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk.

