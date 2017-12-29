Beating Man U away from home and marking George Best out the game - memories of a Sunderland fan

One man’s memories of football on Wearside created lots of interest among Echo readers.

We recently told of Peter Malcolm who played for the all-conquering Penshaw Juniors team, watched Sunderland and his hero Charlie Hurley, and left Wearside to live in the Manchester area.

The Penshaw team which Peter Malcolm first highlighted to us earlier this month.

He remembered watching Hurley make a crunching tackle on Spurs star Danny Blanchflower and that brought back memories for another Black Cats follower.

John Goss said: “I am 68 and a SAFC fan. I too remember Charlie Hurley.”

His memory was of the great man in a match at Old Trafford in 1968. “It was Man U’s last game of the season and we won 2-1. Unbelievable result for us.

“All this while Man City were busy beating Newcastle at St James’s to pip Man U to the league title.”

The incident that still sticks in my mind almost 50 years later was when Charlie decided to tackle a very young Brian Kidd from behind when a high ball from Man U goalie Alex Stepney landed in the Sunderland half John Goss

It was significant as United’s next game was in the European Cup Final at Wembley where they beat Benfica to lift the trophy.

Back to the Old Trafford win, said John. “Len Ashurst marked George Best out of the game (but he still scored!)

“The incident that still sticks in my mind almost 50 years later was when Charlie decided to tackle a very young Brian Kidd from behind when a high ball from Man U goalie Alex Stepney landed in the Sunderland half.”

Shaun Cooling was another to spot our story and had updates to Peter’s memories of former pals on Wearside.

Peter Malcolm.

Peter named David Doyle as a pal in his younger days but he said he couldn’t remember many names.

Shaun told us: “David (Dollar) Doyle lives in Sacriston, Noel “Jock” McColl lives in Stanley, Ian “Spuggy” Watson still lives in Penshaw and Jimmy “Plum” McKinney lives in Durham. Your “memories” article in the Echo revived some memories of school days at Washington Grammar.”

Thanks to everyone who responded.