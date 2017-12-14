Christmas at Jackson’s Landing - remember it?

Christmastime is a festive shopper’s dream.

We thought we would turn the clock back to the 1990s when Hartlepool bargain hunters headed to Jackson’s Landing to look for the perfect seasonal gift.

The arrival of Joe Bloggs in 1995.

One of our photosgraphs shows Santa at the venue while another shows lots of shoppers laden with bags.

A third shows the popular restaurant Ginghams which was a great place to relax before continuing with your retail mission.

And here’s a fourth shot in late 1995 which is when designer shop Joe Bloggs opened for business.

Who remembers it? Or how about United Colours of Benetton which arrived at around the same time in 1995.

Ginghams was the place to stop for a break from the Christmas rush.

What are your memories of the Jackson’s Landing shops? Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.