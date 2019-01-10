Does this nostalgic Hartlepool rock music event strike a chord?

It was a great combination.

Sun, songs, soft drinks, hot dogs and hamburgers.

Brass Alley.

And a whole series of acts to enjoy on a day of live entertainment at the Victoria Ground in Hartlepool.

The event was called Hart Rock and it pulled in 2,000 fans to the Victoria Ground in 1971. They got to see acts such as Beggar’s Opera and Brass Alley.

The crowds were lower than organisers had originally hoped for but the day was reported to have gone smoothly.

Here’s a poster for the event and we thank Gary Wilkinson who took the time to share it with us.

