Fun at school for these 1990s pupils

It’s back to the classroom for four shots of schoolchildren having a great time.
There’s a shot from 1992 showing a Japanese music project at Lynnfield School. Remember this?
Or how about the 1997 view of children from Ward Jackson Primary School visiting the brick workshop at Hartlepool College of Further Education. Who do you recognise?
Here’s a photograph showing staff and pupils from Brierton Comprehensive School handing over gifts to ward six at Hartlepool General Hosptial. But which year is this and who do you recognise?
And how about the view from 1991 showing Cotsford Infants’ School involved in a fundraiser for a Ugandan health worker.
