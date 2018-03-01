Fun at school for these 1990s pupils

It’s back to the classroom for four shots of schoolchildren having a great time.

There’s a shot from 1992 showing a Japanese music project at Lynnfield School. Remember this?

Hartlepool Mail scanned hard copy June 1997 no old ref number 'Pupils from Ward Jackson Primary School aged four to six visited the brickworkshop at Stockton Street Campus of Hartlepool Further Education. Left to right: Samantha Smith, Aaron Brady, Scott Dolman, Paul Thompson, Joe Langley, Vincent Matthews, Jodie Robinson with lecturer Peter Kirkpatrick and teacher Alison Fisher.

Or how about the 1997 view of children from Ward Jackson Primary School visiting the brick workshop at Hartlepool College of Further Education. Who do you recognise?

Here’s a photograph showing staff and pupils from Brierton Comprehensive School handing over gifts to ward six at Hartlepool General Hosptial. But which year is this and who do you recognise?

And how about the view from 1991 showing Cotsford Infants’ School involved in a fundraiser for a Ugandan health worker.

