Get in! Here’s some fab photos from a 2009 Hartlepool schools day of football

It’s the time of year when cup finals come thick and fast.

So what better time to look back on an exciting finale to the 2009 season, featuring these four Hartlepool sides.

Plenty to cheer about for this team in 2009.

Each were involved in the Primary Schools finals at Victoria Park and we would love your memories of the occasion.

The games that year featured Sacred Heart against St John Vianney in the girls match, Greatham against St John Vianney in the Small Schools Final.

It was Clavering against Fens in the Year 5 final and West View against Stranton in the Year 6 game.

Who remembers the outcomes of the games and can you name any of the players pictured? Or is their another sporting occasion from times gone by that you would like us to remember?

Fun in the sun at this 2009 Victoria Park Primary Schools Cup Final event.

