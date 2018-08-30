Harking back to Henry Smiths in the 1990s

More than 20 years have passed since this lot smiled for the Mail camera.

Their common denominator is they were all featured at Henry Smith School in the 1990s. Can you remember the occasions?

Which of these musicians do you recognise from Henry Smiths in December, 1995.

One shows head of year Les Best congratulating Jonathan McKenna, Steven Britton and Neil Reynolds for their hard work in 1994.

Another from the same year is of Sally Kennedy, Fiona Fish and Joanne Robinson receiving Year 10 certificates of achievement from headteacher Peter Webb. Remember this?

Can you identify any of the Year 11 pupils who got certificates at the annual presentation evening in 1995?

Or how about the musicians pictured at Henry Smiths in December, 1995.

Year 11 pupils who got certificates at the annual presentation evening in 1995. Recognise anyone you know?

