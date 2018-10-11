Hartlepool from the air - 10 years ago

What a great set of views with a difference we found of Hartlepool in our archives – showing the town from the air.

It’s ten years since these aerial shots were taken of different parts of town and we’re hoping you can identify some of the landmarks in them.

The Raby Road junction with Hart Lane.

One shows Middleton Grange shopping centre and other parts of the town centre.

Hart Lane figures prominently in one of the photographs, and another takes us over to the Headland for a view of sights such as the Heugh Gun Battery.

Finally, we’re sure lots of people will identify the scene of the busy Raby Road junction with Hart Lane.

Have these scenes changed much over the years?

Lots of well known landmarks in this one including Middleton Grange and Burn Valley.

