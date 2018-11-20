Hartlepool joined the global effort to help the starving

It was the year when the world came together to help the starving of Ethiopia – and Hartlepool was quick to get off the mark with its support.

What a response it was from the generous people of the town, and today we take a look at some of the excellent ways you got involved in 1984.

Keith Frow rings out the message about the international fundraiser.

Chris Cordner reports.

It all started out with the Mayor of Hartlepool’s charity ball undergoing a late change.

Originally, the plans for the event in 1984 had been to raise money for an extension to the Hartlepool General Hospital’s Education Centre.

But then came the high-profile news that Ethiopia was suffering from a famine which was the worst to hit the country in a century. Eventually, it would claim more than 400,000 lives.

But when the suffering made the media headlines, the world began to respond.

And in Hartlepool, the fundraising plans for the Mayor’s ball were changed so that money would be raised for Ethiopia instead.

A tombola stall soon began taking in big sums of money and the famine appeal total had reached £2,083 in no time.

Meanwhile, over at the Grand Hotel in the town, they brewed up a fantastic boost for the Mayor’s cause after hearing Hartlepool was fighting the cause.

The hotel’s ballroom was transformed with stalls and stands as staff staged a coffee morning complete with a visit by Santa Claus.

It all went towards the Mayor of Hartlepool’s Ethiopian Famine Appeal and, as pictured, receptionists Hazel Turner and Yvonne Ryder were among those who were involved.

Over at the St Joseph’s group of Hartlepool Brownies, their sponsored silence spoke a thousand words.

Twenty four of the Brownies held a sponsored silence and they raised £51.45.

Brown Owl Ann Carroll said the idea of a fundraising event had come from the girls themselves, and added: “I think it was the quietest night we have ever had.”

They were just as keen to support the cause at St Teresa’s Primary School in Hartlepool where they donated a whole day of proceeds from the school tuck shop to the cause.

And to show their support for the children’s excellent efforts, the Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool Coun and Mrs Mick Lennon went along to say thank you for their efforts.

Keith Frow was another person who was keen to do his bit. He took to the streets of Hartlepool in a sandwich board to promote an event which was being held in the nearby Red Cross headquarters in South Road, Hartlepool.

Keith was urging people to go along and enjoy a £1-per-head soup and bread dinner with the proceeds going to the famine appeal.

Lots of people did and contributed to a hugely worthy cause.

Who remembers the year when the world came together to back a global cause. Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk with your memories.