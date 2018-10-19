Hartlepool pays tribute to its heroes of the Great War

The brave Hartlepool men who died in battle 100 years ago are being remembered in a new exhibition.

Staff at Community Hub Central have researched the history of town men who fought in the First World War.

There's plenty of memorabilia and fascinating facts at the display in the Central Library.

The results are now on show on the gallery walls at the venue, in York Road, and will remain on display, until Saturday, November 17.

Library officer Sandra McKay explained more and said: “It is the last year of the series of exhibitions that we have ran to honour the men of the Hartlepools who lost their lives in the Great War.

“This year will be the men who died in 1918.”

The library is open between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday, and 10am to 2pm on Saturdays.

Those interested in finding out more about the exhibition should contact 01429 272905.

Some of the historical material on show at the Central Library display.