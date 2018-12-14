He’d never heard a noise like it ... one man’s description of the Pools fans during a 1980s FA Cup game

They were on the march in the FA Cup in 1987 and Pools served up a great victory a fortnight before Christmas.

But this Second Round encounter was no walkover with Pools going behind to an early goal for Third Division strugglers York City.

Andy Toman gives Pools the lead by slotting home from the edge of the penalty area.

It was hardly the start that Pools had wanted to this replay.

But on an icy and hard pitch, York took the lead when a long free kick from Branagan got a flick from Whitehead and leading scorer Dale Banton stretched to divert the ball past Carr and into the net.

Our reporter at the time said: “Despite the setback, Pool never looked second best and once level, never looked like faltering.”

Pools threatened on 21 minutes when Borthwick went close only for his shot to be parried.

But the home side’s pressure brought its rewards three minutes later when Whitehead failed to cut out a long ball.

Paul Baker took advantage and closed in on goal where he slipped the ball past the keeper and into the corner of the net. It was great relief for most of the crowd, which was 4,057, and the night almost got even better soon after when Baker put in a left foot shoot, which came back off the post.

Back came York and they went close when only a last-ditch clearance stopped Banton from getting in.

But it was mostly Pools on the attack and Smith, Honour and Borthwick all went close. Borthwick’s effort was so close, it had to be tipped onto the bar.

After half time, Pools continued pressing and it paid off on 54 minutes when Toman latched on to a long ball from Tony Barratt and raced down the right wing.

He turned inside Branagan before beating Smallwood with an accurate shot into the far corner of the net.

It took only another 11 minutes when Pools got their third with Toman’s tenth goal of the season.

The chance came when two York players collided and Toman was left free in possession wide on the left.

Paul Baker was free in the middle but Toman decided to go it alone and cut back inside the penalty area before firing past the York defenders.

York showed little signs of trying to fight back but Pools should have added to their tally. Borthwick and Baker both went close but Pools had already done enough to earn a third round tie with First Division Luton.

Manager John Bird said, afterwards, that he had never heard as much noise from a crowd of that size.

He added: “It was something else.”