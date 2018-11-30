Ho-ho-whole lot of Christmas fun at the society

A fast-growing society which specialises in spotlighting Wearside’s rich history is attracting ever growing numbers of members.

More than 900 people have joined the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and Phil Curtis, spokesman, said: “I believe it is probably the largest local history society outside London with members across the country and worldwide.”

Working on the reconstruction of Wearmouth Bridge 1928 - no Heath and Safety then.

The society’s regular programme of events is one popular attraction and there is another event tomorrow. The annual Christmas fair will be held at the group’s Heritage Centre in Douro Terrace and will run from 10am to 1.30pm.

Phil added: “There will be a wonderful selection of local history books for sale including many rare editions published over the past century as well as DVDs, CDs, tombola and great ideas for Christmas presents.

“Coffee and mince pies will be served.”

Admission is free. The society is based at 6 Douro Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 7DX. It is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am to noon.

The Elephant being sculptured at the Royal Doulton Pottery. Now on corner of Fawcett St and High St West.

The society, which was founded in 1900, encourages interest in the history of Sunderland and its region and holds extensive archives.

Pictured are four examples from the many thousands of images held in the society’s archives.

It has also produced this year’s calendar which has the theme of ‘Grand Days Out in Sunderland in the 1950s and 60s’. They are priced £7.50 +£1.50pp per copy.

The organisation also holds regular talks and the next in the series is on Tuesday, December 18.

Wearsiders beside Mowbray Park pond in the 1890s.

It is titled ‘Rare Photographs and Film of Old Sunderland’. It will be given by Norman Kirtlan in the main hall at Thornhill School. Doors open at 7pm and all are welcome. The talks are £1 to members with a £2 cover charge for visitors.

To find out more, visit http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org