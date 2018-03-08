Hoping to bag a result with your 2005 football recollections

We are getting to the sharp end of the football season when the titles and trophies will be awarded – and when a World Cup will once again grip the nation.

But it is the grassroots of the sport which we are focusing on today.

Keeping a close eye on the ball in this Hartlepool v Saxon encounter.

So here are some pictures from the 2005 season in local league football in the Hartlepool area.

How many of these determined players do you recognise?

Our shots show Hartlepool taking on Saxon, and Greenside up against Mulgrave.

Another one is of the match involving the Rovers Quoits Club.

Battling for the ball are Hourglass and Stranton.

Tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk with all of your fantastic footballing memories.